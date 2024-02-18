Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
