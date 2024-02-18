Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.