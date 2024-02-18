Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FND traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,517. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

