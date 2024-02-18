Fmr LLC Acquires 182,631 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,631 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,164,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

