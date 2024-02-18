Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Quanta Services worth $791,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

PWR stock opened at $211.44 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.33 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

