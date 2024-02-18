Fmr LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $803,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

