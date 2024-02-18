Fmr LLC Has $1.05 Billion Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,046,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

