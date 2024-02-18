Fmr LLC Has $992.40 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,888,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124,507 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $992,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $448.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.83. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $3,637,466. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

