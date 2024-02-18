Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,202,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Range Resources worth $1,173,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

