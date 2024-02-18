Fmr LLC Sells 1,140,050 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,905,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140,050 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.64% of Legend Biotech worth $1,068,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after purchasing an additional 615,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.