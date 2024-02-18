Fmr LLC Sells 419,239 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 419,239 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.42% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,138,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $5,349,402. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $226.10 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $231.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

