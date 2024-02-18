Fmr LLC Sells 5,212,059 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,754,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,212,059 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.38% of Block worth $918,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $65.64 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

