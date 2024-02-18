Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.5 %

FTNT stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,600,000 after buying an additional 3,345,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,298,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

