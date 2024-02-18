Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,306 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FOX by 8.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FOX by 42.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FOX by 132.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in FOX by 66.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

