Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stock Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,145,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592,627 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $56,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 47,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 234,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $29.48.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.