Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,139.24

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,139.24 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,234 ($15.58). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,224 ($15.46), with a volume of 106,203 shares.

Gamma Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

