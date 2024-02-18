Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.79.

GNRC stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

