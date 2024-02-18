Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $150.00 at UBS Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.