Glenview Trust co Acquires 10,369 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VNQ traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

