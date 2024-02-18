Glenview Trust co Acquires 21,989 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $53,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,152. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.