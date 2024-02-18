Glenview Trust co Acquires 508 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,865,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.