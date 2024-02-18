Glenview Trust co Buys 5,125 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.05% of Allstate worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $161.78. 1,777,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,956. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

