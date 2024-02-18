Glenview Trust co Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

STZ traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 834,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,602. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

