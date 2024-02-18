Glenview Trust co Has $10.41 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 24,359,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672,132. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

