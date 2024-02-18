Glenview Trust co Has $16.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.64. 510,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,168. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

