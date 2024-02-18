Glenview Trust co Has $28.78 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.63. 1,272,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.