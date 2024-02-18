Glenview Trust co Has $9.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $277.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.