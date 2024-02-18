Glenview Trust co Purchases 25,560 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co owned about 1.23% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $88,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. 738,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

