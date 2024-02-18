Glenview Trust co Purchases 29,436 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.10. 2,122,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.