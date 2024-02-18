Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM remained flat at $103.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,151,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

