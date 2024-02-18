GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares traded.
GLI Finance Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The company has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.
About GLI Finance
GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.
