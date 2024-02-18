Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of CO opened at $1.85 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $224.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.