GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,931,000 after buying an additional 838,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

