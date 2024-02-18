GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

