Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

