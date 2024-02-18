GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $113.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

