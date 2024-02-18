goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC downgraded goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.66. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

