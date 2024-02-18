Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 0.4%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $440,000.

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

