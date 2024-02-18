Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 6.1% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of Golub Capital BDC worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 385,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 997,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 81.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

