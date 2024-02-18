Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,350 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $312,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,498,687.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,350 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $312,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,498,687.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,413 shares of company stock worth $6,918,222 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,428. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

