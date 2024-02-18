Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $3,525.89 or 0.06830872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $48,555.10 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
