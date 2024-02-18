Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after buying an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

