Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,133 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $19,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

LVS opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

