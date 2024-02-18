Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.74.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

