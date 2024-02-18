Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fabrinet worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $196.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.09. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,235 shares of company stock worth $3,108,566. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

