Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,128 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Whirlpool worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

