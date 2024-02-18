Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Woodward worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $137.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

