Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.