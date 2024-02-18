Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

