Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.11 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $139.95 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

