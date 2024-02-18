Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,462 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of FOX worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.